GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed September as First Responder Appreciation Month.

“The first thing I would say is thank you, not only to the governor, but to everyone for recognizing what first responders do every day,” said Carson Sanders, Greenville Fire/Rescue chief.

In a statement from the governor’s office, Cooper said, “I’m grateful for our first responders who act quickly in life-threatening situations to help people when they need it most.”

Sanders said being a first responder is rewarding, but it’s often a difficult job.

“There’s anxiousness, especially on critical type calls,” said Sanders. “People don’t like to talk about the side of it, but especially on the EMS side, we affect lives every single day. So to save a life, or not to save a life, can be dependent on something that someone that works here does. So there’s obviously stress to that, there’s anxiety to that.”

Sanders said being a first responder requires a lot of sacrifices, something that First Responder Appreciation Month recognizes.

“I think it reminds everyone that we are here,” he said. “Sometimes I think first responders get taken for granted. Because we are there, right; you call and we show up. So I think it’s a time a good time to pause and reflect and know that, we are there and we appreciate them appreciating us.”