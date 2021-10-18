Several community organizations partner to host ‘Better Skills, Better Jobs’ fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The largest job fair of its kind in Eastern North Carolina is happening later this month.

The goal is to address workforce development needs in Pitt County and surrounding areas. Pitt Community College, the John M. Belk Endowment, Greenville ENC Alliance and Pitt County Economic Development are partnering to host the ‘Better Skills, Better Jobs’ job fair.

The fair will take place at the Greenville Convention Center on October 26 from 2-7 p.m. More than 85 area businesses and industry partners will be represented at the event. Organizers said you can meet potential employers as well as get the training resources you might need for a job.

David Horn is the director of investor and community relations for the Greenville ENC Alliance. Horn said this fair couldn’t come at a better time as many businesses face staffing shortages.

“This is an opportunity for everybody who has a job or doesn’t have a job,” said Horn. “If you have a job and you’re looking for that next step or you’re still looking for that career opportunity, this is an opportunity to do that. It is a big issue and big issues sometimes require big ideas and that’s what this event is all about.”

Registration is preferred, but not required. To register for the event, click here.