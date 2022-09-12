GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A registered sex offender who didn’t notify the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office of an address change is facing charges.

On September 8, detectives were conducting residence checks on registered sex offenders living in Pitt County who are in compliance with the state Sex Offender and Public Protection Registration Programs. It was discovered that Nathan Francisco Sutton, 30, of Greenville was in violation when he was not living at his registered address.

He was arrested on a felony charge of Failure to Report Change of Address. He was released on a $3,000 secured bond.

For more information about our office’s work with the Sex Offender Registry check out the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office webpage: https://www.pittcountysheriff.com/sex-offender-registration. To learn more from the state and search for registered sex offenders in your neighborhood, you can click here.