GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A registered sex offender has been arrested and charged for not notifying law enforcement of his change of address.

William Mitchell Ford, 29, failed to contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office within three business days of the move. It was also determined his new address was within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare or child care facility while being a registered sex offender.

He was arrested on Nov. 13 and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.