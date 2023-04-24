GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sheppard Memorial Library is trying to increase the number of books and access to them.

A breakfast for elected officials had its 38th year on Monday. More than 60 people attended the event including library staff, trustees, friends of the library board members and official guests. The library and Read ENC updated the attendees on their progress in the community, trying to get library use up to pre-pandemic levels, further grow its early literacy programs and increase library card registration are just a few of their goals.

“We just have a tremendous positive impact, almost half a million books a year check out because we have all of this widespread support and teamwork,” said Greg Needham, the Sheppard Memorial Library director.

Needham added their work would not be possible without the support of their volunteers. They ask that those who are interested in volunteering reach out.