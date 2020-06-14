Sheppard Memorial Library reopening to public with limitations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Sheppard Memorial Library is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday, June 15th to the public.

However, this reopening doesn’t come without limits.

This Phase 2 allows limited public access to library facilities.

People will now be able to drop off, search, and check out materials with a grab and go system.

Four of the five locations are going to be open Monday through Friday from nine to five.

Bethel’s location is the only exception with curbside pick up available on Wednesday’s from 1:30-4:00 pm.

Those entering the library must be over the age of twelve, with computer access and meeting rooms off use.

Virtual programming is still ongoing, and people can continue their curbside pick ups at Carver, East, Winterville, and Bethel locations.

The Main Library will be doing away with curbside services once Phase 2 starts.

In the future, the Library says they plan to continue expanding and providing more services to the public moving forward, as long as COVID-19 conditions improve.