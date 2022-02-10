Sheppard Memorial Library to hold its 31st annual used book sale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Good news for all the bookworms out there!

Sheppard Memorial Library is holding its 31st annual used book sale at the Greenville Convention Center. The event is to benefit the Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library, which raises funds for the Summer Reading Program, for public use computers and for library materials including e-books.

Originally the sales were held at East Carolina Univesity’s Willis Building but the event was so large and successful that it had to be moved off-campus. The sale will now be held at the Greenville Convention Center from March 3-6. There will be thousands of items to choose from, including hardbacks, children’s books and DVDs.

The event starts March 3 with the Friends of SML Members Only Sale from 5-8 p.m. On March 4, the sale opens up to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The final days of the event are March 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and March 6, which is a $5 bag day from noon-3:30 p.m. where you can buy a bag for $5 to carry newly brought books or bring your own.

Memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at sheppardlibrary.org.