GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Back-to-school season is just around the corner for many school districts in Eastern North Carolina.

The 14th Annual “Shop with a Cop” will be held on Saturday, August 14th to get kids ready. The event will take place from 9 am to 11 am at the JCPenney in Greenville.

Children from the Police Athletic League will pair up with a Greenville Police Officer to shop for back-to-school supplies.

The event is sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary Club.