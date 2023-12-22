GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Last-minute Christmas shopping is in full force as the countdown to Christmas is less than three days away.

Residents around Greenville were scrambling to get their loved ones’ gifts with a deadline fast approaching.

Coastal Par is a brand-new boutique in the heart of Greenville that opened last week. It has seen firsthand the chaos of Christmas shopping. Staff say that the busy shopping season brings about a sense of excitement, and they are impressed at how last-minute some shoppers can be.

“We opened last Thursday, December 14th,” employee Kayla Lennon said. “We have been extremely busy for the holidays. Everybody’s coming in and getting their last-minute Christmas stuff, stocking stuffers. So we’ve had a really good first week open.”