GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville locals came out to the American Legion building on Saturday to enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, chicken and BBQ during the 22nd Annual Shuck ‘N’ Pluck Fundraiser.

“This event is one of our biggest events of the year that we give back to a local nonprofit organization in our community,” said Jessica Jenkins, Greenville Jaycee chapter president.

The nonprofit all the proceeds this year go to is Joy Soup Kitchen, which provides food for those less fortunate in Greenville.

“They do a lot of good work in our community and we want to support them and make sure that they have the resources to continue doing that,” said Greenville Jaycee Vice President of Individual Development, Cory Cavallero.

The Jaycees who hosted the event promote leadership through community service, networking and social events, which is why this event is important to them. Not only did the event benefit Joy Soup Kitchen, but it also helped the community come together.

Before the oysters were ready to eat, outside people spent time preparing them. Even high school student volunteers helped. Some learned how to shuck oysters for the first time.

Sponsors of the event included Washington Crab and Oyster Company, Carolina Eagle, GK Cafe, Moore’s BBQ and SupDogs.

“Today is about an event that’s been going on in Greenville for a long time and a lot of Greenville who are throughout the state. So it’s good to come meet Jaycees and meet people and help Greenville with their project,” said Robert Cook, president of North Carolina Jaycees.

Attendees and event organizers said that besides the food, they always look forward to giving back to the community in any way they can.