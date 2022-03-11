GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Shuck ‘N’ Pluck benefit for the JOY Soup Kitchen will take place Saturday.

The event runs from 5-9 p.m. at the American Legion at 403 Saint Andrews Dr. in Greenville. The community event will feature oysters, chicken and BBQ. It will also include music and entertainment and also features a wide array of community sponsors.

“The Greenville Jaycees is a civic organization committed to building up the greater Greenville area through support to various nonprofits in the area,” said Melinda Simpson, vice president of the Greenville Jaycees. “The Shuck ‘N’ Pluck’s beneficiary for 2022 is JOY Soup Kitchen. The Greenville Jaycees want to support JOY Soup Kitchen because of the good work they do for Greenville residents in need of a hot meal, but also for providing space and collaborative partnerships to offer community and family empowerment sessions.