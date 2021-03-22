Silent Not Gone: Pitt County deputies see deadly trends in drug crimes

Editor’s note: This is a four-part series looking at the opioid crisis in ENC. Click here to view last week’s episode, where a paramedic tells us his story on the frontlines.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sgt. Lee Darnell works for Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance. He sends media release to newsrooms whenever there’s an arrest or major investigation.

WNCT got the chance to take a tour with him at the Pitt County Detention Center.

“This is where, when deputies come with evidence, they will log it into the system … they will secure it, lock it up, and notify the evidence technician that it’s here,” Darnell said.

Darnell breaks down the process where drugs go from the streets into evidence. First stop, a small storage room where deputies log what they’ve seized.

“We also have the evidence room … going back years, decades, all kinds of evidence, from narcotics to weapons,” Darnell said.

Checking out the storage room brings a whole new sense to it all. Literally.

“You may test positive after smelling it here,” Darnell said that smell is marijuana.

“What would you say some of the the oldest evidence we have in here would date back how far?’ Darnell asks the evidence room technician.

“I would say probably early 90s,” the technician said.

“So, I mean, some of the stuff we cant get rid of, really dates back,” said Darnell.

“Yeah, murder, first-degree rapes, anyone serving a life sentence, anyone on death row,” the technician said.

“Something could trigger a re-trial, and we better be ready, 30 or 40 years down the road to go back to court,” Darnell said.

Does it seem to be a specific demographic, it’s just everyone?

“It’s everyone. It’s a cross section of society,” Darnell said. “It knows no age limit, it knows no gender, or racial boundaries or economic boundaries. It’s just a people thing. And it’s very sad. And it does so much damage.”

Lately, they’ve seen a deadly trend with evidence.

“We have been seeing fentanyl for quite some time now, and that doesn’t seem to be getting any better. If anything it’s continuing and maybe getting worse. And it’s certainly scary. That leads to overdoses,” said Darnell.

Drugs like opioids are mixed together to achieve a greater high. This can be a lethal combination. Pitt County is seeing more fentanyl in their tests.

“We have the lab here where we do chemical testing on different medications,” said Darnell

Walking past the evidence room into that lab, there is drug forensic chemist Nancy Gregory. At the moment, she’s dealing with cocaine.

“We analyze items that are seized by the Sheriff’s Department, and like the Greenville Police Department. They come through the evidence room. They come to our desk. We analyze it. Figure out if a controlled substance is present or not. We write a laboratory report and then go testify in court,” Gregory said.

“In the old days, we used to be all heroin. And now, it’s a lot more fentanyl. Less heroin more fentanyl and a combination of the two,” Gregory said.

Fetanly is a powerful synthetic opioid. Medically, it’s used to relieve severe pain from procedures like cancer treatments. It can be 100 times more powerful than morphine.

“There’s different types. That’s what this poster is all about,” Gregory said. “The main fentanyl compound is this guy in red. It’s almost like having accessories on a person.

“You can take off a pair of shoes and take off a pair of shoes, now this one has a hat and a purse and red shoes. There’s different parts of the molecule that they can do chemistry on and that’s where we’re getting all these crazy fentanyl combinations out there and we don’t know the effect it has on the body.”

Only a few grains of fentanyl can lead to an overdose.

“The dealers don’t want to kill their people. They just want to get them high right?” Gregory said. “And so, what we see in the lab is really cut really hard.

“They’re going to put a whole lot of non-controlled substance with just a little bit of fentanyl, but there again, if you’re a chemist that’s making your street drugs, don’t know what they’re doing, they get too much at one time, or you take two at one time. You see overdoses because people will get a bag because they’re like ‘Oh, there’s not much powder in there, let me take two’ and then they’re gone.”

In 2020, Pitt County deputies saved 13 lives of people who overdosed. When it comes to drugs, Darnell said the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office isn’t looking to arrest people, but instead, make a positive impact in people’s lives.

“If we can take the person who has been caught in the revolving door of the system, and we can help him stop that cycle, save their life, improve their life. Improve their family, then we made a difference,” Darnell said. “We didn’t just enforce the law we made a safe community. “

Next week, we meet with Carteret County’s Sheriff and District Attorney, and dive deeper into law enforcement’s attitude toward prosecuting drug offenders.

