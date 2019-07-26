Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old woman from Greenville

Greenville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, McMahon family, via Facebook

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered 19-year-old woman from Greenville, Kirsten Leigh McMahon.

Authorities said McMahon, who has a seizure disorder, was last seen at 1811 Black Jack Simpson Road in Greenville.

She is believed to be driving her silver Volkswagen Beetle, but, according to a Facebook post by her parents, she does not have a cell phone with her.

McMahon is described as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gray Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Kirsten Leigh McMahon should call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV