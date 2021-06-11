Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville man

Greenville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Glenn Edwards (NC Center for Missing Persons photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greenville man.

Robert Glenn Edwards is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 71, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange or yellow shirt and gray Air Force pants. He may or not have reading glasses with him. Edwards is believed to have last been seen at 322 Brownlea Dr. Apt 3C in Greenville.

Anyone with information about Robert Glenn Edwards should call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV