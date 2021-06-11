Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greenville man.

Robert Glenn Edwards is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 71, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange or yellow shirt and gray Air Force pants. He may or not have reading glasses with him. Edwards is believed to have last been seen at 322 Brownlea Dr. Apt 3C in Greenville.

Anyone with information about Robert Glenn Edwards should call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300.