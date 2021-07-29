Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greenville man.

Winfred Dalton Hill is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 30, 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hat, white shirt, light blue jeans and light tan combat-style boots.

He was last seen at 207 Manhattan Ave. in Greenville. It was unclear which way he was heading. No photo of Hill was provided by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons or Greenville Police.

Anyone with information about Hill should call Officer Rainone at the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300.