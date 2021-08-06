Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greenville man.

Sidney Eugene Boger, 60, was last seen at 100-11 Brown Lea Drive in Greenville. He is a black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’7″, and approximately 170 pounds.

Boger was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about Boger should call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300.