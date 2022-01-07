Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville teenager

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teenager.

Isaiah Daniels is 16, 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt and was last seen at 3033 Adams BV Apt. 3 in Greenville.

No photo of Daniels has been released.

Anyone with information about Daniels should call Det M C Verdin at the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300.