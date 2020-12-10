Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greenville woman.

Vicky Diane Brantley, 65, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is 65, 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds with gray/blonde hair that’s curly and shoulder-length with bangs, and blue eyes.

Brantley was last seen at Stonehenge Drive and Mulberry Lane in a wooded area wearing a dark-colored beanie cap, a light jacket and dark pants. She has also been seen walking around Greenville and frequents Vidant Medical Center, Walmart, St. Peter Catholic Church, Pinewood Cemetery, Greensprings Park, Greenville Town Common and The Greenville Mall.

Officers said she may respond to the nicknames “Vick” or “V.” She has been known to leave home for extended periods of time but due to weather, there is concern for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call M.B. Grady with the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300.