Silver Alert issued for missing Pitt County man

BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office for a missing Pitt County man.
Charlie Cannon has a cognitive impairment. He is 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red coat, fedora-style hat and gray or brown slacks. He was last seen in the Belvoir community.
Cannon was last seen Saturday afternoon. He’s believed to be driving a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra with the NC license plate CHK-9788.
If you have any information, contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141.