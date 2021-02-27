Silver Alert issued for missing Pitt County man

BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office for a missing Pitt County man.

Charlie Cannon has a cognitive impairment. He is 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red coat, fedora-style hat and gray or brown slacks. He was last seen in the Belvoir community.

Charlie Cannon (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Cannon was last seen Saturday afternoon. He’s believed to be driving a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra with the NC license plate CHK-9788.

If you have any information, contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141.