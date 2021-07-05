Silver Alert issued for missing Pitt County man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Pitt County man.

Brian Rakim Smith, 22, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds with short black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and red, pink and white Air Max shoes. His last known location was Oak Grove Drive in Greenville.

CLICK HERE to sign up for our WNCT email newsletters

He may be driving a tan Jeep Commander. No license plate on the vehicle is available. There is an RBA sticker in the rear window. He could be driving in Greenville or heading to Wilson.

Anyone with information about Smith should call J. Bullock at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141.