Silver Alert canceled for missing Pitt County man

N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert on Wednesday for a missing endangered man from Pitt County.

PREVIOUS:

Authorities said Donald Bell, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 2205 Pactolus Hwy. in Greenville, and was possibly riding a black bike with red stripes.



Bell is described as a 49-year-old black male, 5’9″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black, short hair, brown eyes, and wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, a black hat, and carrying a purple and green bookbag.

Anyone with information on Donald Bell should call M. Eubanlo at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.