Single-vehicle crash into tree sends three to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Three young adults were transported to Vidant Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Greenville officials responded to a call at 12:04 am of a single-vehicle crash on Arlington Boulevard. According to officials, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Arlington Blvd through the intersection of Evans Street.

The vehicle reportedly lost control and struck a tree located on the property of 102. E. Arlington Blvd.





Photos provided by Greenville PD

The three young adults involved in the crash were taken to Vidant for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.