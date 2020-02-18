Six student teams to compete in final round of Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Six entrepreneurial teams from East Carolina University will compete for more than $100,000 prize and services that will help fund their new or existing businesses.

The final round of the third annual Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge is Feb. 19, 6-8:30 p.m. at Harvey Hall inside the Murphy Center.

The Pirate Challenge is the university’s signature business pitch competition and is sponsored by the College of Business’ Miller School of Entrepreneurship, the first-named school of entrepreneurship in North Carolina.

Judges for this year’s Pirate Challenge include for the first time Fielding Miller, co-founder, CEO of CAPTRUST and the Miller School’s namesake; James Maynard, chairman, and co-founder of Golden Corral and chairman and founder of Investors Management Corporation; and Taylor Walden, inaugural Pirate Challenge winner and founder of Greenville-based Simple and Sentimental.

A $15,000 award will go to the grand prize winner, and $10,000, $5,000 and $1,000 will be awarded to the second-, third-, and fourth-place winners, respectively.