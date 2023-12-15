GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The sixth annual Cops On the Roof campaign kicked off Friday at the Walmart off Southwest Greenville Boulevard.

The event is put on every year to help donate bikes for Toys for Tots. Law enforcement came together to serve thousands of children in need in Pitt County each year and spread the spirit of Christmas while doing it.

“So our job is to protect and serve,” Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said. “The service part comes above all else. And what we also talk in-house and our mantra is to provide the best customer service we can.

“And what better time of the year can you do all of those things combined. If I can do this type of work all day long and the bad things in society we think of didn’t happen, what better job could you have?”

Not only were law enforcement able to help out the community, but residents across the county contributed to donations as well.

“We actually do participate in several different like what you would think of as a toy drive,” Sauls said. “Our local fire department does one, we have boxes at the lobby of the police department, at the fire department, at various places. So if you wanna buy an unwrapped gift and bring it by, we’ll be glad to make sure it gets to the right place.”

Law enforcement spent the day by the roof until 250 bikes were donated. Officials say there was nothing quite like seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces.

“Oh man, it feels wonderful. We love interacting with the community and just you know, envoking their support. And just come out the smiles, it’s the season for giving, so you know we’re just trying to give new bikes into the hands of kids, deserving kids on Christmas Day,” said Venus Curry, Pitt County Sheriff’s program director.

When it’s all said and done, Cops On the Roof spread joy throughout the community and will continue to do so in the years to come.