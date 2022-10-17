GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The smell of soul food and Go-Go music drew a large crowd to Town Common as people were excited to be together for a fun Sunday evening.

Organizers said what started off as an idea over breakfast now brings residents and visitors to the area to enjoy the 6th annual Go-Go Soul & Seafood Festival.

“Chuck Brown is the original Go-Go, and for African Americans, it is our music,” said Jazmine Marshall, an attendee.” “It’s originated from Africa, and it’s our music with R&B put together and it’s just for us.”

The festival featured a Go-Go band playing lots of music. Javius Dixon, one of the event creators and organizers, said there’s a lot that goes into making the event come together.

“Emails, texts the calls. It’s definitely a lot of work. It’s a lot of work to get everybody together but we love it,” said Dixon. “We love what we do. And we’re proud to be here.”

The event wasn’t only fun, but it helped local vendors.

“For the vendors to get the vendors a time you know, to come out and you know, sell their product and get a product out there and a brand out,” said Earnest Cox, El Nyra Herbal Lifestyle vendor.

Event organizers said it’s important to just be together to have a good time.

“In a time where there’s so much division, this brings people together to laugh, to eat, to dance, to just enjoy themselves from all kinds of food, people from all walks of life, just have a good time and just show the community can come together and just enjoy one another,” said Jumail Blount, event creator and organizer.

Organizers are already planning for next year’s event. They said they’re hoping to make it even bigger and better, possibly making it a weekend-long event instead of just one day. But their main priority is to grow it and keep it going.