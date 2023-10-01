GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Noon Rotary Club opened the sixth annual Field of Heroes at Town Common on Saturday.

There are currently 500 flags flying to honor people who are personal heroes. Each flag has a name and a dedication to someone’s personal hero. That could be a family member, a friend or member of the military.

WNCT’s Claire Curry was the emcee for Saturday’s event. WNCT is also a proud sponsor. The flags took several hours to put in place and get lined up. Members of Greenville’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Boy Scouts and members of the Greenville Noon Rotary Club took part in the distribution of the flags around Town Common.

Organizers said it’s a unique way to see the display, honor the names and tell someone they are important.

“These are people that give above and beyond because we have no idea the extra sacrifices involved with those people and their families and their children,” said Ken Steinweg with Greenville Noon Rotary Club. “It’s just my way to say, ‘You know what, you’re important,’ and my brother’s embarrassed that I bought him a flag, and I’m sure my grandfather never would’ve thought this would’ve happened, you know something like this.”

The Field of Heroes still has flags open to be sponsored. To find out more information on how you can become a sponsor, click here. The flags will be displayed throughout Town Common until November 8, when there will be a closing ceremony.