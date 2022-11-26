GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville business owners said they were pleased to see the Small Business Saturday crowds.

After struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and with inflation high now, business owners said they are stressing the importance of shopping local to support the people who live right here in our communities.

“People should know that the local businesses are kind of the heart of the community,” said Jeff Blinder, communications and events coordinator for Alley Cat Records. “There’s big chain stores that you can get your stuff from but the local businesses are the ones that really could use the help and are here for you.”

“Well, shopping local, I mean, it keeps everything, it keeps everything local, you know?” said University Book Exchange College Life Manager Lauren Taylor. “You spend your money here and it stays here, and we certainly appreciate all the support from everyone.”

Many small businesses said they expect to stay busy with Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday season.