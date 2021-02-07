Some local football fans venture out for Super Bowl experience

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While many people stayed home or watched Sunday’s Super Bowl with a close group of friends, there were many in Eastern North Carolina who also flocked to the bars to enjoy the biggest sporting event.

It was a semi-normal setting as football fans who ventured out enjoyed beer, wings and football … the perfect recipe for a perfect Super Bowl, even if the game wasn’t exactly great. It was definitely a different experience than we’re used to seeing because of COVID-19.

“This one, even though it’s, you know, a lot less people that we are able to accomodate inside the restaurant, I feel like the excitement is still there for the people that are here,” said John Watson, district manager of the Carolina Ale House.

Bar goers were surprised to find empty booths as many football fans decided to stay home for Super Bowl LV.

“You know, we called ahead of time to see if there was going to be any space,” said Bob Morales. “They said that they thought there would be. It’s a shame.”

For those that did venture out Sunday night, everyone was excited for the big game, and just about everyone had a Super Bowl pick.

“I’m a Steelers fan, but they didn’t make it this year,” said Christian Weaver. “But I got Patrick Mahomes winning this year, back-to-back champions.”

“The Bucs, I really just want A-B (Antonio Bryant) to get a ring, you know what I’m saying,” said Fuland Rend. “He’s been through a lot. I like Leonard Fournette, Playoff Lennie. Hey, it’s going to be a good one, man.”

“My pick is Tampa Bay,” said Angie Morales. “We are from Flordia, so I’m going to pull for the Florida team, and I am a Brady fan, so I want him to win it.”

Whether you were rooting for the Chiefs or Bucs, one thing is for sure that the Super Bowl food didn’t miss.