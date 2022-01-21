Some Vidant health services are closed due to inclement weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to expected inclement weather, some Vidant Health clinics and services, including the Greenville COVID drive-thru testing site, will be closed Friday, Jan. 21. Impacted patients will be notified directly.

As a reminder, VidantNow, Vidant’s virtual care option for those needing non-emergent care, is currently available for free. VidantNow allows patients to speak directly with a doctor 24/7 via phone or any device that has internet access.

Conditions such as sinus infection, upper respiratory infection, bronchitis, urinary tract infection, ear infection, sore throat, cough, strep throat, influenza (flu), conjunctivitis (pink eye), and cystitis can be treated virtually.

To utilize VidantNow, please visit VidantHealth.com/VidantNow or call toll-free 888-575-2522 for a virtual visit. Please remember to stay safe and stay home if possible during the predicted inclement weather.