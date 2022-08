GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new dance class is being offered to all Pitt County residents at the Council on Aging on Mondays.

Soul Line Dancing classes began on August 15 and will take place every Monday from 11 am-noon. All skill levels and ages are welcome to come and dance to soul and R&B music while working up a sweat and burning some calories.

The class is $4 to attend. You can call the Pitt County Council on Aging at (252) 752-1717 x 201 to register.