‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign goes virtual with fire safety, prevention tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The American Red Cross helps an average of eight families a day who lose their home in fires in North Carolina.

Usually the Red Cross goes out into the community to install and test smoke alarms in people’s homes for free. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, employees haven’t been able to do that.

During this spring’s “Sound the Alarm” campaign, there is a virtual option. Volunteers will meet with families virtually to review fire safety and prevention.

“These virtual presentations specifically for that homeowner, for that person you know it’s not some large group, it’s one individual to individual and they can go over escape plans for the house,” said Mace Robinson, the Greenville American Red Cross executive director. “They can, you know, register for a smoke alarm and that way one of our community partners can come in and do it.”

You can find out more about “Sound the Alarm” by clicking here. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) to learn more.