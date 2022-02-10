Special dance night benefitting families affected by cancer to be held

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A heartwarming event is happening right here in Greenville.

The Daughters for Dads is holding its 5th annual Daddy Daughter Dance at Rock Spring Center on Friday at 6 p.m. The dance is benefiting families affected by cancer with 100% of the proceeds going to families affected by it. The event is sold out.

Daughters for Dads is a non-profit organization inspired by fathers’ never-ending love. After losing their fathers to cancer, three ladies — Allison Mallison, Lisa Cartwright, and Andrea Dixon — created Daughters For Dads. The organization has helped several families ease some of the burden cancer brings, such as providing financial insurance assistance, treats for caregivers, meals, and much more.

The event will have dinner and desserts, an open bar, DJ and many other special treats. The event starts at 6 pm.