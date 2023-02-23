GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s going to be a feast for your eyes and tummy.

This Saturday, an event called Feast in the East will be held at the Greenville Mall. It will have numerous food trucks and vendors from Eastern North Carolina.

The event will also have a picnic area and bouncy houses for kids who attend. It will also be a chance to take photos with birds there, too.

Admission for adults is $5 with kids 12 and under free for the event.

The fee covers a raffle ticket for a chance to win some prizes. Participants will also be given a token to vote for their favorite food vendor/food truck. The winner will be announced at 3 pm.

Some of the food trucks that will be at the event will be Meraki Cafe, Red Hot Mobile Cafe, Cousins Maine Lobster and much more.

The event starts at 10 am and will be located at 714 Greenville Boulevard Southeast.

For more information, contact Christina Ruotolo at 252-329-9532.