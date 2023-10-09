GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Pirates will “Paint It Black” in the “Starry Night of the Boneyard” for their American Athletic Conference contest against SMU on Thursday at Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
All fans are encouraged to wear black for the nationally televised game on ESPN that is set to kick off at 7:35 p.m. (ET).
Starry will sponsor a pre-game parachute jump and will be giving away $500 to a pair of students in attendance for the game. Prior to kickoff, Pirate fans are encouraged to attend the men’s basketball open Purple-Gold Scrimmage inside Minges Coliseum, which will run from 5-6:30 p.m. The first 200 students at the open scrimmage will receive a free pizza.
The football team will conduct their Pirate Walk starting at 5 p.m. which will begin at the Howard & Lynn Swan Promenade.
Additional in-game giveaways include:
- 55″ TV
- Three $250 Dowdy Student Store Gift Cards
- Signed Mike Houston football
- Pre-game sideline passes to Charlotte game (Oct. 21)
- Airpods
- Yeti Cooler
- iPad
- Personal electric scooter
- Student Pirate Club (SPC) memberships
- One Student will have the chance to win $1,000 during halftime Punt Pass Kick contest
- One Student who stays until the end of the game will be randomly selected to win $1,000