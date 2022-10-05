RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed October 2-8 North Carolina Manufacturing Week.

Boasting the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the United States, which grew 14% last year, and the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeast, manufacturing remains essential to the success of every sector of North Carolina’s economy.

“North Carolina manufacturing is thriving and putting more money in the pockets of every day North Carolinians who make up the most talented and skilled workforce in the world,” said Cooper. “With more than 10,700 businesses contributing more than $122 billion to our economy and still growing, we’re making computer chips, electric school buses, farm equipment, lifesaving medicines and so many more products that are being shipped here and around the world. We can be proud when we see the Made in North Carolina label.”

According to the economists at the Labor and Economic Analysis Division of the state’s Commerce Department, for every $1 spent in manufacturing, $1.80 is generated for North Carolina’s economy. Manufacturers account for nearly one-fifth of the state’s economic output.

The Greenville ENC Alliance reports more than 8,500 manufacturing jobs in the Greenville and Pitt County area. Manufacturing also represents more than 34% of the Greenville region’s Gross Regional Product, more than triple the national average, Greenville ENC reports.

In 2021, 95% of North Carolina exports consisted of $31.6 billion worth of manufactured products including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-ferrous metals, semiconductors, aerospace components, and textiles.

Of North Carolina’s recording breaking year for economic development announcements last year, manufacturing represents 67% of all new, relocation, and expansion projects with more than 14,690 new jobs and investments exceeding $8.6 billion.

“Our economic success is supported by our manufacturing legacy,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our business climate, central East Coast location, the talented and diverse workforce of 468,000 North Carolinians, and our dedication to further developing that world-class workforce will continue to attract growing manufacturers from across the globe.”

Since Cooper took office, 48,600 manufacturing jobs and more than $21 billion in investment have been announced in North Carolina.

For more information about Manufacturing Week, read Cooper’s proclamation here.