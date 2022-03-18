GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s good news for those of us living in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department recently released its new crime statistics data, and numbers show a decrease in reported crimes. Numbers that are sticking out are property and violent crime reports. Over the past five years, property crimes have decreased by nearly 45%.

(Greenville Police Department illustrations)

Violent crimes are dropping around the 7% mark.

“We’ve just been very strategic about how we deploy our resources,” GPD Maj. Chris Ivey said. “We have a lot of tools in our toolbox that we use to try to reduce crime. You know, we put our police officers in areas where we know crimes occur, and we’ve worked and partnered with the community, especially our business.”

Police also say they believe the department’s public safety camera system has been very helpful in reducing crime.