Stores see increase in gun and ammunition sales

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The COVID-19 outbreak is impacting businesses nationwide and in Eastern North Carolina.

While some are struggling to retain business, other industries are thriving.

Consumer experts say there is a spike in gun and ammunition sales across America. Background checks through the FBI’s NICS went up by 36% in February compared to February 2019.

Ammo.com reports that North Carolina is ranked 11th in the nation for the most online gun sales by volume over the past several weeks.

Colt’s Guns and Pawn in Winterville says hundreds of people are coming in daily hoping to make purchases and stock up on ammunition.

Lindsey Gray Richardson is the retail manager at the family-owned gun shop. She says she’s not sure why people are purchasing more guns and ammo during this time, yet it’s happening.

She says in-store and online sales are reaching the same volume as holiday sales.

“We are here for all your firearm needs,” said Richardson. “However it is our biggest concern that you do stay safe and that you do practice all the measures that the white house is telling us to put in place to keep this virus from furthering.”

In order to keep customers safe, the Richardson family made the decision to close the Colt’s Guns and Pawn storefront to the public on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

However, the store will keep online sales going as it will still have staff available to fill orders.