Stores see last-minute holiday shoppers the day before Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People are taking advantage of the last day before Christmas to finish holiday shopping.

Local shoppers tell 9OYS they had to wait in line for 30 minutes or more while doing some last-minute shopping. Even though 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, spirits remain high.

Some last-minute shoppers also say they are just thankful for what they have and look forward to the new year. Even though there is added stress to this holiday season, it seems that people are trying to make the best of it.

“I’m usually done before Christmas Eve, COVID really put you know a big damper on things and still waiting on some gifts to be delivered so just out trying to see if I can spare a couple more” Ashanti Williams, a Christmas Eve shopper.

One Greenville Mall employee says she’s surprised with how busy it was and had customers coming in non-stop.

It’s been really hectic we’re really busy, there’s no breaks nonstop, it’s outrageous,” explains Windy Contreras.

Most stores are closing by 6PM tonight, but a few will be open later. For instance, Big Lots and Dollar General won’t turn out the lights until 10PM.