Investigators release cause of fire at Ruby Tuesday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department has released new details on what caused a fire at a local restaurant on Sunday night.



GFD officials said at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to a reported fire at Ruby Tuesday, located at 3510 South Memorial Drive.



The building was evacuated, no one was hurt, and the fire was quickly extinguished, firefighters said.



Fire investigators said the fire started with an electrical problem in a wall of the front entrance/vestibule area, which sustained moderate fire damage.



There was no damage in the seating areas or kitchen, but smoke spread throughout the building, firefighters said.



Ruby Tuesday will be closed for an unspecified time to repair the fire damage, and restaurant managers will determine when it will reopen.

