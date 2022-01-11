Students are off the hook for another 90 days thanks to Biden

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In December, President Biden paused student loan payments for another 90 days.

While some pressures to pay back student loans have eased temporarily, it’s still important to know what to do once that 90 days is over.

Julie Poorman, Director of Financial Aid and the call center at ECU says there are three keys to having financial success.

“Prepare for the pause to end, and that means, go to the federal website, ‘Student Aid Dot Gov’ and create your profile. Find out who you owe and how much you owe, and what are the terms of what you owe,” said Julie Poorman, Director of Financial Aid.

Now student loan repayments are postponed through May 1, 2022. For more information, visit studentaid.gov

