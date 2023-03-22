GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students in Pitt County and the surrounding areas gathered Wednesday at East Carolina University’s Student Center for National History Day.

This year’s regional competition was “Frontiers in History … People, Places, Ideas” and was hosted by the university’s history department. Papers, exhibits and performances were presented by students to highlight the theme from this year.

ECU officials said the university has hosted this event for over 25 years and that they are looking forward to many more.

“It’s just a really exciting and a fun time,” said National History Day NC Northeast Regional Coordinator, Jessica Kestler. “We love seeing how excited all the students are to share their research and just show off their work. It’s just a really really rewarding experience, not only for the students but for the judges as well.”

Students who win at the regional level will move on to the state-level competition. Winners from the state level will go to Washington DC for the national event.