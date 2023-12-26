GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the 28th most expensive city in North Carolina, Greenville residents are spending 57% of their earnings on household bills. This information comes from a new study conducted by doxo.

(Illustration from doxo)

According to the study, Greenville utility bills cost around $383 a month for one household, which is around $101 more than the average price of utilities per month over all of North Carolina. The average monthly utility cost in the United States is around $351. Greenville surpasses that price by around $30. That puts Greenville residents paying $1,246 more than the national average each year.

The overall cost of living in Greenville is higher than the national average by 5.1% and surpasses the state average by 12.4%.

Utilities considered in the study include electricity, gas, water, sewer, waste and recycling.