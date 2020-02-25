Suddenlink holds blood drive in the community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Suddenlink will be hosting a blood drive Tuesday, February 25 with The Blood Connection.

TBC is the blood supplier for 29 counties i9n Eastern North Carolina and in Pitt County, the community blood center exclusively supplies Vidant Medical Center with life-saving blood products, along with several other hospitals in surrounding counties.

Donations made during the blood drive will help local hospital patients.

The bloodmobile will be parked at Suddenlink’s office located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

TBC says it is best to drink plenty of water and eat a healthy meal before donating blood. Donors must be 17 years or older and weigh more than 110 pounds.

Lisa Stokes, Community Engagement Specialist at Suddenlink says, “

As an organization, we believe in contributing to the communities we serve in a meaningful way. By partnering with The Blood Connection, we are able to make an impact on the lives of

those in our community.”