Suddenlink to partner with Housing Authority of the City of Greenville for internet access for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Altice USA’s Suddenlink today announces a partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Greenville to provide resident students with high-speed internet access.

This partnership will help bridge the digital divide and provide connectivity to keep students connected as students and schools continue to adjust to a remote learning environment.

The partnership, based on a centralized purchaser agreement, will allow the Housing Authority of the City of Greenville to purchase internet connectivity from Suddenlink at a discounted rate and will allow residents to take advantage of the high-speed broadband connection at no cost.

The initiative will provide complimentary 30 Mbps internet service to 75 families across the city’s housing complexes, ensuring that that students have access to all the online resources their schools provide in additional to virtual instruction. As part of the agreement, Suddenlink also facilitated the housing authority’s purchase of 125 Acer Google Chromebooks which have been donated to families in need of new devices to take advantage of the high-speed broadband offering.

“The need for high-quality, high-speed internet and access to technology has never been clearer, or more urgent. By ensuring that every member of our community has access to the resources they need to succeed, we will be ensuring that nobody gets left behind. I am incredibly grateful for the community partners that continue to uplift the people of our area, and I know that with their help, we can continue to improve the lives of families, and students in Greenville” said North Carolina State Rep. Kandie Smith.

“It’s incredibly important for residents in our local communities to have access to high-speed broadband service as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect daily life,” said Altice USA Regional Vice President Bob Lillie. “We are committed to continuing to provide high-quality service and connectivity to residents of the City of Greenville and are thrilled to be able to partner with the city’s Housing Authority on this critical initiative that will help bridge the digital divide.”

“High speed, broadband access is a key component to our youth’s success as virtual students during this pandemic,” said Michael Best, Deputy Executive Director, COO of the Housing Authority of the City of Greenville. “It’s great to see so many students connect virtually to their classrooms from the safety of their homes who would not have been afforded this opportunity otherwise.”

Altice USA and Suddenlink have taken several steps throughout the pandemic to ensure connectivity for students across North Carolina and the country. The company has provided free broadband to thousands of households and continues to offer its Altice Advantage 30 Mbps internet service free for 60 days to eligible customers. Altice USA is also providing $1 million in funds and device donations to support remote learning as part of its COVID-19 relief and recovery program across the company’s Suddenlink and Optimum footprints.