GREENVILLE, N.C. – Sup Dogs Restaurant donated $30,000 to Uptown Greenville, the local non-profit dedicated to revitalizing the city’s center. This donation came after Doggie Jams 2022, Sup Dogs’ annual music event. Doggie Jams was headlined by DJ Diesel, better known as NBA great Shaquille O’Neal.

Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said, “Doggie Jams 2022 was a first-class music event. The sun was shining and Shaquille O’Neal had the massive crowd fired up. More importantly, this was a fun and safe day, which raised a bunch of money for Uptown Greenville. It was a pleasure partnering with Uptown Greenville and working with the City of Greenville to execute this event.”

Uptown Greenville received all of the profits from Doggie Jams, which saw over

4,500 people in the heart of the city at Five Points Plaza. This donation will help the organization continue the growth and momentum of the Uptown District.

“This donation is huge for the organization. We will use these funds to continue ongoing beautification efforts, events, and making Greenville the best place to live, play, eat, shop, and invest” said Events and Branding Director Courtnee McGrath.