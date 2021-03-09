Sup Dogs goes for three-peat in Barstool Sports ‘Best Bar Competition’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If the Farmville Central boys basketball team can three-peat, why not Sup Dogs?

Voting began Tuesday for Barstool Sports’ “Best Bar Competition: The Search for America’s Best College Bar.” Sup Dogs, located at 213 E. 5th St. in Greenville, is the two-time defending champions and is vying to win it three straight times.

Sup Dogs goes up against Whistle Stop Public House, representing Florida Atlantic University, in the first round.

Farmville Central’s boys basketball team won its third straight Class 2-A state basketball title last Saturday.

Just like the NCAA Tournament, Barstool Sports has broken the competition down into a bracket. Voters can go here to cast their ballot.

BREAKING: This year’s bracket for #BarstoolBestBar has been released. Voting starts tomorrow.



Presented by @DrinkRevitalyte pic.twitter.com/nEUf9B6B2w — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 8, 2021

The brackets will be updated each week based on total votes with a final winner announced later in the “tournament.”

Voting starts at 3 p.m. at BarstoolSports.com.