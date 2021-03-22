Sup Dogs in Elite 8 of Barstool Sports’ Best Bar contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sup Dogs, the two-time winner of Barstool Sports’ Best Bar contest, is halfway home to a three-peat.

Sup Dogs, which is representing East Carolina University in the contest, advanced over the weekend past Jimmy’s, representing UNC Wilmington, in the Sweet 16. That win came after Sup Dogs beat Cool Beans, representing the University of Tennessee.

WE DID IT!!!! Thank you!!💜💜



It’s now down to 8! 3-PEAT🏆🚀🚀 https://t.co/u2qbkbOowl — Sup Dogs (@SupDogsECU) March 21, 2021

Sup Dogs now faces JJ’s, representing Arkansas, in the round of 8. Voting in that round begins Tuesday at 3 p.m.

People participate in the voting by retweeting #BestBarSupDogs on Twitter. This is the third year of the contest.