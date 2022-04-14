GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sup Dogs is back on top.

WE ARE CHAMPIONS‼️ Never doubt the heart of an ECU Pirate!!!❤️‍🔥



The Best College Bar in America is right HERE in Greenville, NC🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/IS0XbF29ey — Sup Dogs (@SupDogsECU) April 15, 2022

The business has been crowned the champion of the Barstool Best Bar in American competition, defeating Brick Street Bar in Miami, Ohio. It’s the third title for Sup Dogs in four years after falling in the finals last year. Sup Dog won the crown in 2019 and 2020.

(Sup Dogs Twitter photo)

The business’ motto was revenge this year and it paid off.

There were chances to gain votes by purchasing merchandise such as sweatshirts and shirts, being able to have the chance to win a gift card on multiple different accounts if you replied to the tweet with #BestBarSupDogs, even bringing DJ Diesel, otherwise known as Shaquille O’ Neal to their event “Doggie Jams.”

In short, Sup Dogs really put all it had into this year’s competition. It paid off.

It should be a crime to disagree with @SHAQ



When a legend speaks, you have to listen… TWEET #BestBarSupDogs pic.twitter.com/iCdrEF1uXP — Barstool ECU (@barstoolecu) April 11, 2022

We are sure everyone in Greenville will be celebrating Thursday night.