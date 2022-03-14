GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will feature Hannah Parham, supportive housing director of First Fruit Ministries, to discuss housing programs during its virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking is a team of professionals, ranging from service providers to human services specialists to advocates, coming together to discuss and respond to the issue of human trafficking in Pitt County.

First Fruit Ministries, located in Wilmington, includes programs that are catered to the human trafficking survivor population. First Fruit Ministries accepts referrals from outside New Hanover County, which will be a connection that is needed for Pitt County organizations.

“We are happy to have Hannah join us this month,” Pam Strickland, founder of NC Stop Human Trafficking and facilitator of PCCAHT said.

“First Fruit Ministry has incredible programming that is needed across the state. They are innovative and compassionate in their approach to human trafficking survivor services. We want our local organizations to know more about them in case they find that their clients need assistance that aligns with First Fruit’s programming.”

To learn more about PCCAHT, visit www.pccaht.org