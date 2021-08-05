Survey ranks Pitt County as top-10 digital county

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is being recognized as a top-10 digital county. This comes after a strong alignment of IT services and county leadership’s priorities.

The fifth-place ranking comes from a survey by the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties. Deputy Pitt County Manager Mike Taylor said this is an important recognition for the area.

“It was really about trying to ensure that our citizens had access to government services and what was going on during this time,” Taylor said. “It’s a recognition of not only our elected body, but it’s also a recognition of our county departments being open and creative in how they again meet the citizens’ services.”

County officials said they plan to continue advocating for expanded broadband access to help close the digital divide in Eastern North Carolina.